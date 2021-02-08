Leader's message emphasizes strengthening of Iran-Russia ties

In a press conference after his meeting with the Chairman of Russia's State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow, Ghalibaf said, "The most important issue in this visit was delivering the message of Iranian Leader to the President of Russia Mr. Putin, which emphasized the strength, strategy and continuity of Tehran-Moscow relations."

Stating that during the meeting with the Chairman of Russia's State Duma, regional and global issues, bilateral relations and joint issues were discussed, he added, "There are many commonalities that must be addressed with new structures and the strengthening of past structures in the field of economic, cultural, technical, energy, industrial, tourism, economic, agricultural, scientific and academic issues."

Iranian Parliament Speaker highlighted that Iran and Russia have much in common on regional issues and peace in the region, which requires new decisions and structures, saying, "Tehran and Moscow also share common issues on regional and global security and the fight against oppressive sanctions on the two countries."

"At today's meeting, it was agreed to hold the third joint high commission of the Iranian and Russian parliaments in the spring," he added, saying, "This meeting will be held next to the economic and trade exhibition between Iranian and Russian businessmen in Tehran, and we will host the Chairman of Russia's State Duma."

He also expressed hope that this trip will be the beginning of new development in the political, economic, scientific and cultural discussions between the two countries, and that the two countries will see the formation of investments.

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Ghalibaf arrived in Moscow on Sunday evening to hold talks with senior Russian officials. He met and held talks with the Chairman of Russia's State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin on Monday,

During the meeting, Ghalibaf submitted “an important message” from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Vyacheslav Volodin.

Apart from his meeting with Volodin, Ghalibaf is also expected to sit down for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Larvov and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

Upon his arrival yesterday, the Iranian Parliament speaker said, "Relations between the Islamic Republic and the Russian Federation are based on a long-term strategic approach, and accordingly, the parliaments of the two countries will negotiate and cooperate to deepen, direct and lay the groundwork for bilateral ties.”

ZZ/FNA13991120000785