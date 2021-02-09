  1. Politics
US military convoys targeted in Baghdad, Diwaniyah

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported that two US military convoys have been targeted in Baghdad and Diwaniyah on Monday.

Saberin News reported on Monday that two US logistics convoys have been targeted in Baghdad and Diwaniyah. The source did not provide any further details.

It should be noted that the Iraqi parliament has approved a law based on which US troops must withdraw from the country.

The convoys, which carry logistics equipment for US troops, enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian or Kuwaiti borders and have been targeted by roadside bombs on a weekly or even daily basis in recent months.

