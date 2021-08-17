Two US logistics convoys targeted in Baghdad

News sources reported on Monday that two US logistics convoys had been attacked.

According to the report, two US-led coalition logistics convoys were targeted by roadside bombs in Baghdad on Monday.

A group called Ashab al-Kahf (The Companions of the Cave) is said to have claimed responsibility for the attacks.

No casualties have been reported so far.

On early Friday, also, two logistics convoys of the US military were targeted in the Yusufiya and al-Mushdah areas of Baghdad.

Dozens of attacks on US troops have been reported since spring. A piece of legislation approved in the Iraqi parliament in early 2020 after the US assassination of a Resistance forces commander near Baghdad airport has called for an end to the presence of the foreign troops in the country, something that has yet to be fulfilled.

