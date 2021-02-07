'Tehran-Moscow relations not subject to any external factor'

Referring to the visit of Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf to Moscow, in a tweet on Sunday, Jalali wrote, " Mr. Ghalibaf's first foreign visit to Russia indicates the high position of the Russian Federation in Iran's foreign relations and policy."

"These relations are not subject to any external factors and are on the path of strategic development according to the needs of the neighborhood, regionally and internationally," he added.

"The invitation of the Chairman of Russia's State Duma to Iranian Speaker to visit Moscow will create a new chapter in political, economic, cultural and security relations between the two countries in bilateral, regional and international spheres," Jalali said.

Heading a delegation, Ghalibaf left Tehran for Moscow today to hold talks with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and visit the institute of oriental studies on Monday.

He is scheduled to meet with the President of the Eurasian Union and the Russian Foreign Minister on Tuesday.

The advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker Babak Negahdari announced on Saturday that Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will convey the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the Russian government in his visit to Moscow.

