Iranian Parl. speaker arrives in Moscow for bilateral talks

Upon his arrival, Ghalibaf was welcomed by Slutsky Chairman of the Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on International Affairs.

With the planning made in this regard, the Iranian Parliament Speaker is scheduled to deliver a written message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the Russian government.

During the three-day visit to Moscow, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf will also meet and hold talks with parliamentary and political officials of the Russian Federation.

