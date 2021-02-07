  1. Politics
Iranian Parl. speaker arrives in Moscow for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Russian capital Moscow on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties and relevant issues.

Upon his arrival, Ghalibaf was welcomed by Slutsky Chairman of the Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on International Affairs.

With the planning made in this regard, the Iranian Parliament Speaker is scheduled to deliver a written message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the Russian government.

During the three-day visit to Moscow, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf will also meet and hold talks with parliamentary and political officials of the Russian Federation.

