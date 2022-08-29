4 dangerous ISIL chieftains killed in Iraq's Mosul

With the coordination of the intelligence forces of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, four dangerous elements of the ISIL terrorist group were killed in Mosul city in northern Iraq.

According to the reports, a number of other members of the ISIL terrorist group were also injured in this operation.

Earlier on Saturday, PMU forces managed to detain an ISIL terrorist in the northern parts of the city of Ramadi.

An Iraqi security source said that the detained terrorist is considered to be one of the most important chieftains of the ISIL terrorist group, against whom there are numerous complaints. Several orders have been issued regarding his arrest too, according to the source.

