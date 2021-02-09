Hashd al-Sha’abi warns US on new plan to expel troops

Deputy Chief of Joint Staff of Hashd al-Sha’abi Abu Ali al-Basri has called for the withdrawal of US troops from the country, saying that American troops must be expelled from Iraq, and Hashd al-Sha’abi has sacrificed many martyrs to achieve this.

Al-Maalomah quoted al-Basri as saying that the enactment to expel US troops from Iraq was primarily a decision of the Iraqi people.

He also threatened that Hashd al-Sha’abi would have new plans to expel the US forces if they did not heed the Iraqi parliament's decision.

Iraq is facing problems, and its politicians have differing views, but most of them support the plan to expel American troops from the country, he highlighted.

Al-Basri noted that the interests of some political factions require the US presence in Iraq and therefore they are planning for the stay of foreign forces.

Hashd al-Sha’abi's decision is clear and firm and based on the withdrawal of American troops from Iraq, he added.

Hashd al-Sha’abi official noted that if the new US administration respects the rule of Iraq and withdraws its forces, the equation will definitely change.

