Covid-19 claims life of 'Ali Ansarian'

He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Farhikhtegan Hospital.

Ali Ansarian's doctor said on Tuesday that the physical condition of the former Persepolis defender has deteriorated.

Ansarian's lung images did not show much of a good condition, and his situation was complicated and not stable.

Ansarian passed away while another prominent Iranian footballer and his friend, Mehrdad Minavand, lost his life at the age of 45 last Wednesday night after losing the battle against coronavirus, too.

Ansarian started his footballing career in Fajr Sepasi in 1996 and joined Persepolis two years later.

He also represented Iran's national football team from 1998 to 2007.

Mehr news extends the deepest sympathy over his demise.

