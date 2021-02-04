  1. Sports
Dead body of 2nd Iranian footballer laid to rest

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – The former national Iranian football team defense player Ali Ansarian who died of Covid-19 on Wednesday has been buried in Tehran in a ceremony attended by his former teammates.

Ali Ansarian, the former defender of the Persepolis FC, who also played for Esteghlal-e Tehran FC for a short time, died yesterday at the age of 43 after contracting the coronavirus.

Ansarian had played for the Iranian national team or the so-called Team Melli when he was younger. 

Before the Covid-19 claimed his life, he had been acting in TV series for several years. He was also a TV presenter.

Prominent Iranian soccer players and coaches such as Ali Daei, Ali Parvin, and Vorya Ghafouri were present at his burial ceremony at Tehran Behesht Zahra Cemetery.

Ansarian's death as a result of deadly coronavirus comes only one week after another Iranian national football team player Mehrdad Minavand died of the same disease last week. 

