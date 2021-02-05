E3 to present new proposal to Iran on JCPOA

European and Western diplomats have said that three European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal or the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have proposed a plan to "return Iran to the JCPOA" in exchange for economic benefits, according to a report by Reuters.

The British news agency has quoted European and Western diplomats as saying that Britain, France, and Germany have suggested that Iran returns to compliance with the nuclear deal in exchange for economic benefits. The British media did not provide further details on the plan.

It is not yet clear whether the United States will accept the lifting of sanctions against Iran without Iran first adhering to the agreement, Reuters added.

Earlier in the day, Reuters quoted four informed sources as saying that the foreign ministers of the United States, Britain, France, and Germany would discuss how to revive the nuclear deal.

The sources, who asked to remain anonymous, did not say when the meeting would take place. Two of them said the meeting might take place this Friday, and two others announced it would be held next week.

The news came hours after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the administration of new President Joe Biden was in talks with France, Germany, and Britain to reach a common position on a nuclear deal with Iran.

Joe Biden government officials have announced in recent days that they intend to return the United States to the JCPOA, from which the United States withdrew in May 2018 in violation of its obligations.

However, the new US administration has not yet announced its mechanism for returning to the nuclear deal. Members of the Biden team make ambiguous statements that they intend to use the return to the JCPOA as a basis for strengthening and prolonging the nuclear deal.

Biden government officials have implicitly said that their return to the JCPOA depends on the Islamic Republic of Iran reversing the reduction of its obligations under the agreement.

In return, the Islamic Republic of Iran has stated that, given the violation of the deal by the United States and that Tehran's actions were in response to Washington's violations, Tehran will take steps to return to full compliance with the deal after the lifting of sanctions.

Iran has so far taken some steps away from the deal amid the lack of action by the European parties to deal to make up for Iran’s losses as a result of the illegal Trump administration’s moves.

The Iranian parliament passed a bill, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden to lift the US sanctions. Otherwise, Iran will halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and further boost uranium enrichment.

Iran has so far resumed 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow plant in accordance with the Parliament’s legislation and has warned that in the case Washington does not remove all the anti-Iran sanctions, it will also stop voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which gives IAEA inspectors unannounced visits to Iranian facilities.

