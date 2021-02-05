US still violating UNSCR 2231 with illegal sanctions on Iran

In a tweet on late Thursday, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi wrote, "New US admin purports to support multilateralism, yet is "disappointed" by @CIJ_ICJ rejection of its objection to case on US sanctions (on basis it is outside Court's jurisdiction)."

"US also 𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡 violating UNSCR 2231 with illegal sanctions on Iran, " he added.

"Not a good fresh start," the Iranian diplomat said.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday that the International Court of Justice has upheld jurisdiction on the case of the US-Iran Amity Treaty Dispute. "The International Court of Justice rejected the preliminary objections of the United States and announced that it has jurisdiction over the case."

