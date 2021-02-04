US,E3 foreign ministers expected to discuss Iran soon: report

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to say exactly when the high-level call would take place, though two said it could happen as early as on Friday and two others said it could be next week. It could also cover other issues, Reuters reported.

The news comes as US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said hours ago that the administration of new US President Joe Biden is in talks with France, Germany and Britain to reach a common position on a nuclear deal with Iran.

