UN envoy says US still violating UNSCR 2231 with illegal sanctions on Iran

In a tweet on late Thursday, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi referred to the US disappointment with the rejection of its objection in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and wrote, "New US admin purports to support multilateralism, yet is "disappointed" by @CIJ_ICJ rejection of its objection to case on US sanctions (on basis it is outside Court's jurisdiction). US also still violating UNSCR 2231 with illegal sanctions on Iran. Not a good fresh start.”

E3 to present new proposal to Iran on JCPOA

European and Western diplomats have said that three European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal or the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have proposed a plan to Iran on the JCPOA in exchange for economic benefits, according to a report by Reuters. The British news agency has not provide further details on the plan.

Iran aims to expand economic relations with Azerbaijan: envoy

Iran’s Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan said Tehran aims to further develop economic and trade relations with friendly and brotherly country of Azerbaijan within the framework of good neighborliness.

The Iranian Ambassador to Baku Seyyed Abbass Mousavi made the remarks in a ceremony held recently in Baku to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Iran registers 7,061 COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry confirmed 7,061 COVID-19 infections and 80 deaths due to the disease in the 24 hours till Friday. Accordingly, the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,452,387 with the death toll standing at 58,336.

Iraq calls for Iran's assistance in repairing Taq Kasra

Iraq's Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Hassan Nazem called for Tehran's assistance in repairing the historical Taq Kasra.

Croatia calls for expansion of relations with Iran

Croatia Minister of Foreign Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman in a message to his Iranian counterpart called for expansion of relations with Iran.

Gordan Grlić Radman extended congratulation to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the 42nd anniversary of Islamic Revolution's victory. "On behalf of myself and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, I congratulate the anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution anniversary to you, the government, and the people of Iran, and in this difficult world, I hope for peace and prosperity. "

Giant Kaman 22 drones to join Iran air force soon : cmdr.

The Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) said Thur. that home-grown giant "Kaman 22" drones will join the Iran combat forces before the end of this year in the Iranian calendar.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) made the comments during an interview online on the latest achievements in the airforce field.

