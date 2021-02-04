US sending signals of readiness to return to JCPOA: Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the remarks during a briefing on Thursday, according to TASS Russian-language website.

Zakharova said that Moscow was ready for constructive engagement with the new US administration to save the JCPOA or the Iran nuclear deal.

According to the Russian spokeswoman, so far there have been no significant changes that would allow the process of implementing the JCPOA to return to its original framework.

She also said that Russia was ready for close interaction with the JCPOA participants to achieve their goal of reviving the deal.

Zakharova recalled that Tehran has repeatedly expressed its readiness to return to the full implementation of all the provisions of the JCPOA s soon as the lost balance of interests is restored.

The spokeswoman, meanwhile, said that the steps Iran has taken away from the nuclear deal are carried out under the tight control of the IAEA and do not go beyond Tehran's obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Iran has so far taken some steps away from the deal amid the lack of action by the European parties to deal to make up for Iran’s losses as a result of the illegal Trump administration’s moves.

The Iranian parliament passed a bill, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden to lift the US sanctions. Otherwise, Iran will halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and further boost uranium enrichment.

Iran has so far resumed 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow plant in accordance with the Parliament’s legislation and has warned that in the case Washington does not remove all the anti-Iran sanctions, it will also stop voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which gives IAEA inspectors unannounced visits to Iranian facilities.

KI