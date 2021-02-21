Tehran dismisses Sullivan claim on Iran-US talks

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh rejected the claims made by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan regarding direct talks between Tehran and Washington.

Referring to Sullivan’s claim on Iran-US talks, Khatibzadeh said on Sunday, “These remarks are not true and there is no direct negotiation between Iran and the United States in any field.”

“Our priority is the release of Iranian prisoners in the United States,” he added.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan claimed on Sunday that Iran and US had initiated direct talks on the on the release of American detainees.

