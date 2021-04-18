US not lift sanction unless ensure Iran adheres to commitment

Speaking in an interview on Sunday with Fox News, Sullivan reiterated that Washington would not lift sanctions against Tehran unless it (US) reassured Iran of adhering to its nuclear commitments.

He pointed to the Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which is underway in Austrian capital Vienna and termed nuclear talks in Vienna ‘constructive’.

He went on to say that real efforts are underway with four other permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany on the one hand and Islamic Republic of Iran on the other hand.

The United States will not lift sanctions imposed against Iran unless it is confident that Islamic Republic of Iran will abide by its nuclear commitments, Sullivan stated.

Talks between Iranian negotiating delegations and P4 + 1 group continued in Austrian capital Vienna on Sunday in various formats and levels. Expert working groups also continued to discuss the two areas of sanctions relief and nuclear issues.

Yesterday, in addition to meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission, bilateral and multilateral meetings were held between US negotiating delegation and P4 + 1 members. During the talks, three meetings were held between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi who is heading Iranian nuclear negotiating team and Deputy Secretary General of European Union External Action Service Enrique Mora.

