Iran, India geographical capacities key to boost defense coop

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the significant geographical capacities of Iran and India can help boost the two countries’ defensive cooperation.

ICJ verdict another legal victory for Iran: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the verdict issued by the International Court of Justice over the US objections is another victory for the Islamic Republic.

ICJ upholds jurisdiction on US-Iran Treaty of Amity

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the International Court of Justice has upheld jurisdiction on the case of the 1955 Treaty of Amity.

Iraq plays significant role in regional interactions: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iraq plays a significant role in the political and security interactions of the region.

Covid-19 claims life of 'Ali Ansarian'

Iran's former footballer, actor, and presenter succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday evening at the age of 43.

Iran COVID-19 update: 6,870 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,870 COVID-19 infections and 79 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

CBI Gov., Iraqi counterpart confer on Iran's frozen assets

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran and his Iraqi counterpart met and held talks on Wed.

'Enemies cannot do a damn thing against Iran'

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the enemies of the country are incapable of adopting anti-Iranian measures.

“Be aware that enemies cannot do a damn thing against the Islamic Republic and that Islam’s and the Islamic Republic’s power and authority is growing,” the Leader said on Wednesday in a meeting with eulogists.

No new term, party to be added to JCPOA

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ruled out the possibility of the introduction of new terms or parties to the 2015 nuclear deal.

