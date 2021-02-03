ICJ verdict another legal victory for Iran: Zarif

In a tweet on Wednesday, Zarif wrote, “The @CIJ_ICJ just dismissed all US preliminary objections in the case brought by Iran over unlawful US sanctions.

Another legal victory for Iran following 3 Oct. '18 Order.

Iran has always fully respected int'l law. High time for the US to live up to 𝙞𝙩𝙨 int'l obligations.”

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday that the International Court of Justice has upheld jurisdiction on the case of the US-Iran Amity Treaty Dispute.

According to him, the International Court of Justice rejected the preliminary objections of the United States and announced that it has jurisdiction over the case.

