ICJ upholds jurisdiction on US-Iran Treaty of Amity

Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday that the International Court of Justice has upheld jurisdiction on the case of the US-Iran Amity Treaty Dispute.

According to the Spokesman, the International Court of Justice rejected the preliminary objections of the United States and announced that it has jurisdiction over the case.

He went on to say that the verdict is the second legal success for the Islamic Republic of Iran in this case, adding that the court issued an interim order that mandated the US to lift any sanctions related to foodstuff and medicine on October 3, 2018.

Khatibzadeh underlined that Iran has duly informed the Court of the issue of pursuing the implementation of the interim order and its violation by the United States.

He further said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs uses legal mechanisms to defend the rights of the Iranian nation in the international arena.

In 2018, Iran filed a lawsuit against the United States, saying that Washington had undermined the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights by re-imposing sanctions against Tehran.

