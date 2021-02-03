Ryabkov, Mora discuss future of JCPOA in Moscow

Russian Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora Benavente have reportedly met in the Russian capital and conferred on the future of the Iran Nuclear Deal, the JCPOA.

The European Union is in fact coordinating the P4+1 talks to resolve differences over Iran's nuclear program.

A few days ago, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters that "Sergei Lavrov will meet with Josep Borrell in Moscow to discuss a range of international issues, including 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the prospects for Russia-EU relations."

