Ryabkov says Russia expect nothing good from Joe Biden gov.

Moscow is not really expecting anything good from the next US administration and it would be strange to expect good things from people, many of whom have made their careers on Russophobia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

Monday sanction was an attempt by the outgoing US government so as to close the door louder and to meet the demands of those who are interested in escalating tensions with Russia in a non-stop manner, Ryabkov told Russian Interfax news agency in reaction to the US government's new attempt to impose sanctions on Russian companies.

The legacy left to the next president of the United States is very challenging and will take a long time to overcome, he added.

In a new attempt on Monday, the US Commerce Department added 45 Russian and 58 Chinese companies it claims have ties to those countries’ militaries, restricting exports of certain goods and technology to the designated entities.

The number of Russian aviation, rocket and nuclear companies with alleged military ties is nearly double that of the initial draft list reported by Reuters last month.

RHM/FNA13991003000278