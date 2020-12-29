  1. Politics
Dec 29, 2020, 8:29 AM

Russia opposed to adding new items to Iran Nuclear Deal

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Russian deputy foreign minister said that Moscow is opposed to adding new items to Iran Nuclear Deal.

Sergei Ryabkov made the remarks on Monday, adding that the gradual steps proposed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in recent days are important principles in the details of the Nuclear Deal.

He went on to say that adding items to the existing Nuclear Deal will make things worse, adding that proposing initiatives such as JCPOA plus is a wrong and inappropriate move.

The Donald Trump administration pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran in a bid to undermine the country’s economic interests by prohibiting other countries from doing business with the Islamic Republic.

Following that, Iran introduced reductions to its own commitments under the JCPOA to “restore the balance between its rights and obligations.”

