Lavrov underlines need for dialogue on Persian Gulf security

In a joint press conference with his counterpart from UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on Monday, Lavrov announced that the Russian proposal on collective security in the Persian Gulf region has become more necessary amid the issues related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), of which the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018.

“We believe that under the current circumstances, including the crisis surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and taking into account the attempts to replace this plan with something other than the UN Security Council resolution, the need is clear to make efforts in this regard," the Russian diplomat said.

He stressed that Moscow is ready to help create conditions for dialogue in the region.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov had also referred to the US destructive moves regarding Iran’s nuclear deal on Wednesday, saying that there are certain forces that want to weaken the JCPOA at the hands of Iran.

He went on to say that all JCPOA participants must adopt necessary measures to save the Nuclear Deal, adding that all parties must show restraint and responsibility in this regard.

The Donald Trump administration pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran in a bid to undermine the country’s economic interests by prohibiting other countries from doing business with the Islamic Republic.

Following that, Iran introduced reductions to its own commitments under the JCPOA to “restore the balance between its rights and obligations.”

MR/FNA13990924000712