Biden admin. makes contradictory remarks on JCPOA

In an interview with Corriere della Sera newspaper, US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley said that Washington seeks to remove the maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.

He went on to say that conferring on a broader agreement will be on the agenda only after returning to JCPOA.

Without referring to the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018, the envoy added that current US President Joe Biden believes that if Iran returns to the Nuclear Deal, Washington will rejoin the agreement as well.

He further assumed that the Biden government will remove the maximum pressure on Iran and strives to put pressure on Tehran through diplomacy.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the US return to the Nuclear Deal requires Iran's cooperation for a "stronger and longer-term agreement" that includes other issues.

The 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU. In 2018, former US President Donald Trump withdraw the US from the deal and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

