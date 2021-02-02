  1. Politics
Feb 2, 2021, 11:24 PM

European countries’ defense spending grows 5.6% in 2020

European countries’ defense spending grows 5.6% in 2020

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – The Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Secretary-General said that Europe’s defense spending last year grew by 5.6%, which is thrice the world average.

Europe’s defense spending last year grew by 5.6%, which is thrice the world average, the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Secretary-General Stanislav Zas told a TASS news conference on Tuesday.

"Last year the world’s defense spending was up 1.9%. The highest growth last year was in the European countries - 5.6%, which is nearly thrice the world average," Zas said.

He stressed that this kind of approach to security could hardly be called productive, though.

"Shall we, enlightened Europe, be proud of this achievement? Or shall we stop to think to become aware that there are more effective and less costly ways of ensuring security?" Zas asked.

FA/PR

News Code 169435

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News