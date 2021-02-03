Russia says US must take 1st step about JCPOA

He announced his view in a tweet on Wednesday.

"I hope this is a wrong assessment. Otherwise, we observe something as bonfire of vanities and fruitless ambitions: the other side has to make the first step," he tweeted.

"The way to nowhere. This is high time for #US and #Iran to make coordinated steps to restore full implementation of #JCPOA."

Ulyanov's tweet came after the remarks of Edward Price, Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, following the proposal of the Iranian Foreign Minister to establish a mechanism to coordinate the actions of Washington and Tehran about the JCPOA.

Iranian FM Zarif said that the Biden administration has a "limited window of opportunity" to re-enter the JCPOA.

"The time for the United States to come back to the nuclear agreement is not unlimited," he said. "The United States has a limited window of opportunity because President Biden does not want to portray himself as trying to take advantage of the failed policies of the former Trump administration."

