Baku, Yerevan make contradictory remarks on ceasefire

According to a statement by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, its border and fighting posts came under fire of the Armenian army from the occupied Ashagi Askipara village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh region. Armenian troops used machine guns for firing 20 times, Anadolu reported.

The Armenian Defense Ministry has refuted statements coming from the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, alleging violation of the ceasefire on the border with Armenia.

Clashes have been shaking Nagorno-Karabakh since 27 September, with Baku and Yerevan accusing each other of violating ceasefire deals and carrying out attacks in the area. Armenia has declared martial law and general mobilization, while partial mobilization and partial martial law have also been introduced in Azerbaijan.

In November, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russian-brokered peace deal to end fighting.

On Saturday, Turkish and Russian troops started to monitor the truce in Upper Karabakh. It came after the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding following the truce to set up a joint center on Azerbaijani territories.

