Iran to unveil over 50 nuclear achievements next year: AEOI

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 2nd Iran Permanent Nuclear Industry Exhibition on Tue., Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief Ali Akbar Salehi reiterated that over 50 nuclear achievements will be unveiled concurrently with the National Day of Nuclear Technology next year (to start March 21, 2021).

Turning to the anonymity of country's nuclear scientists, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization emphasized, " Talented and expert youth of the country in the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran have made their utmost efforts to advance and develop nuclear industry of the country comprehensively and we have witnessed its effects in activities of the Organization in reproducing 20% nuclear fuel. This great move was taken by domestic managers and experts of the Organization within 12 hours.”

At present, Iranian experts in nuclear industry have been equipped with the thorough knowledge and technical knowhow on implementation of relevant activities, observing requirements of international standards, and are able to meet demands in the shortest time possible, the vice president stated.

In line with implementation sublime recommendations of the Leader of Islamic Revolution on bonding between academic and scientific centers of the country with nuclear industry, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has inked 313 research and operational contracts with more than 60 academic and scientific centers from 2013 to 2020, AEOI chief added.

MA/IRN84223761