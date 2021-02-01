A US HR institute calls for lifting Iran sanctions

“CODEPINK” Peace Group prepared a scroll for termination of US sanctions imposed against countries like Islamic Republic of Iran in a way that it was signed and sealed by more than 30,000 up to the present time.

US sanctions imposed by the US government on some countries have exacerbated the effect of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, addressing US President to lift sanctions imposed countries such as Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this scroll, addressed to US President Joe Biden and secretaries of State, Commerce and Treasury, it is read, “We welcome your criticism of impact of financial and economic sanctions on the global response to the coronavirus global pandemic. The previous administration’s decision to impose sanctions during the global pandemic was brutal and received with widespread condemnation.”

Last year, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and Pope Francis, along with several members of parliament, economists and experts have called for sanctions to be lifted.

It has been widely reported that sanctions have directly prevented access to medicines and medical equipment, including the Covid-19 vaccine, in Iran, Venezuela and other countries.

MA/5136041