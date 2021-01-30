US, Russia in 'serious' talks over JCPOA: envoy

He also informed that there has been a serious and meaningful dialogue on this topic with Russia.

The American envoy added that there is currently no need for a reboot of the Russia-US relations and the two countries should maintain constant dialogue despite the existing disagreements.

Sullivan recalled that US President Joe Biden had recently talked about serious disagreements between Russia and the United States. At the same time, the ambassador noted that the relations with Russia are much broader than disagreements, Sputnik reported.

According to Sullivan, the arrangement to prolong New START is a positive example of the Russia-US cooperation.

In blatant violation of the JCPOA, the previous US administration withdrew from the international deal with Tehran and started the so-called Maximum Pressure Campaign in the form of imposing unprecedented economic sanctions on the Iranian nation on May 8, 2018.

In response, Iran took gradual steps away from the deal while it has stated that it will reverse the steps as soon as Washington lifts the sanctions and returns to the path of law. Tehran has stressed the US must lift all the unlawful sanctions first before returning to the deal.

HJ/Sputnik