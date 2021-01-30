Officials in Chabahar to inaugurate Indian equipment on Sun.

According to the portal of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran (PMO), the PMO deputy head, Director General of Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, managers of the Indian company IPGL and provincial officials are to attend the inauguration ceremony.

They are to inaugurate two 140-ton harbor cranes, worth $8.5 million, that arrived earlier at Shahid Beheshti port to mark the activation of the contract between the PMO and the Indian side.

It was the first batch of India’s strategic equipment for loading and unloading cargos that arrived at Chabahar’s Shahid Beheshti Port in mid-January.

The equipment will be used for the development of Phase I of Shahid Beheshti Port.

PMO announced on Saturday that a country's investment is not an obstacle for other countries to participate in Chabahar port development projects.

