Rouhani inaugurates major power, water projects

The projects included:

- The third steam unit of Shirvan combined cycle power plant in North Khorasan province using 14 trillion rials of funds for the economic development of the region, sustainable electricity supply, and increase in the capacity of the national electricity network,

- A small-scale power station, four power supply projects, and two power transmission lines in Kordestan using 6,760 billion rials to provide electricity for subscribers and improving their satisfaction; and

- five water projects including Ramesht Dam, two water and wastewater treatment plants, and two irrigation and drainage networks in Kordestan.

The named projects have been inaugurated on the occasion of the beginning of the 10-Day Fajr celebrations that mark the 42nd anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution and under the framework of A-B-Iran program.

A-B-Iran program (the acronyms A and B stand for water and electricity in Persian) was initiated in the Iranian calendar year 1398, during which the energy minister made 31 trips to various provinces for inaugurating over 220 major projects with a total investment of 335.6 trillion rials (about $7.99 billion).

One of the ministry’s programs under the framework of the A-B-Iran is rewarding efficient electricity subscribers with a 100-percent discount on their bills.

