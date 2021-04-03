PIANC members elect Iran as intl. coop. commission head

The Deputy Head of Iran's Port and Marine Organization for Engineering and Development, Mohammadreza Allahyar, was appointed as the head of the Commission Cooperation for the PIANC during the 84th meeting of the association, which was held in the presence of representatives of all member states via video conferencing last week.

Allahyar was elected as the chairman of the International Cooperation Commission of PIANC with a majority of votes.

Iran has a very special position in the region and world in the fields of coastal engineering and management, marine engineering, design, and implementation of port and marine structures and equipment.

The country is also capable of exporting technical and engineering services to other countries, so the new appointment will be an opportunity to further present national achievements and promote Iran's position in international specialized forums.

PIANC is an international professional organization founded in 1885.

Its mission today is to provide expert guidance and technical advice on technical, economic, and environmental issues pertaining to waterborne transport infrastructure, including the fields of navigable bodies of water (waterways), such as canals and rivers, as well as ports and marinas.

