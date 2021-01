Joint Secretary, Pakistan Afghanistan & Iran (PAI) division in ministry of external affairs, JP Singh in his visit to Tehran met and held talks with Araghchi where the two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues as well as the JCPOA.

Presenting a report on Iran-India political dialogue process, Singh invited Araghchi to travel to New Delhi for the second round of political talks before the Iran-India Joint Economic Commission.

