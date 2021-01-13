Iran calls for Pak investment on Iranian border, trade zone

The Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran Alireza Razm-Hosseini made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the Commerce Minister of Pakistan Abdul Razak Dawood.

The Iranian minister expressed satisfaction with the reopening of the Rimdan-Gabd border, he stressed the need to expand the activities of this border to develop trade relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Asking for the 9th meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee to be held as soon as possible, Razm-Hosseini expressed hope for the presence of Davood in the event in Tehran, adding that cooperation between the two countries will be developed.

The Iranian minister also called for the finalization of the free trade agreement between Tehran and Islamabad in the upcoming event.

Referring to the approvals related to border exchanges by the Iranian parliament, he expressed his country's interest in developing exchanges with Pakistan in this sector.

Considering the reopening of the Rimdan-Gabd border as the second official border between the two countries, he expressed hope that via the agreement of both parties, the third border between the two countries would be opened in the near future to secure the development of further relations.

He, elsewhere, referred to the previous talks on the swap of goods between the two countries, he said: "In exchange for electricity exports, we can import rice from Pakistan.

"The issue is waiting for approval in the relevant agencies in Pakistan, including the country's Central Bank," he added.

The Iranian minister hailed the capacity of Pakistani businessmen and announced Iran's readiness to receive Pakistani investors and businessmen in the Mirjavah border or Iranian free zones such as the one in Chabahar, south east Iran.

HJ/5121326