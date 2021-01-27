Iran to set up largest trade-commercial port around Jask: PMO

Mohammad Rastad made the remarks on Wed. after his visit to two ports of Kouh-e Mobarak and Jask ports in eastern Hormozgan province and reiterated that the development of Jask county is very important and strategic in national level.

With the cooperation and interaction with the Ministry of Oil, feasibility studies have started by the Ports and Maritime Organization, he stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy roads minister pointed to the maritime trade and transport in east Hormuz Strait, which is taken into consideration for the first time, and added, “In addition to Chabahar Port, we intend to accept oceangoing vessels in eastern Hormuz Strait, so that Jask county has been a consideration for this purpose.”

Turning to the unemployment problem facing native people of the region, he pointed out that giant steps have been taken in this regard to solve this problem.

