Iran inks contract with Afghanistan on rail export

According to the export promotion policy to 15 neighboring states, Islamic Republic of Iran signed a contract, valued at $4.332 million, for exporting rail to Afghanistan, Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) stated.

Under the contract, Esfahan Steel Company (ESCO) would be empowered to export its products to the international markets.

According to the statistics of ISPA, Islamic Republic of Iran exported 3,787,000 tons of steel ingots in the first eight months of the current year (from March 21 to Nov. 22), showing a 13 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran exported 4.377 million tons of steel ingot to other countries in the first eight months of the last Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Nov. 22, 2019).

The rail produced by Esfahan Steel Company (ESCO) observes requirements of international standard and presently, country’s railway development projects including Chabahar-Zahedan, Yazd-Eghlid, Hamedan-Sanandaj, Miyaneh-Ardabil, Bostanabad-Tabriz and Rasht-Caspian are under construction using domestically-produced rail.

Statistics showed that 1.679 million tons of steel products were exported to target markets in the first eight months of the current year, registering a 30 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

MA/IRN84173552