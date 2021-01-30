  1. World
Jan 30, 2021, 1:18 PM

Zarif hoping for lasting peace in region after Karabakh war

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister expressed hope that with the cooperation of Iran and other regional countries everlasting peace would be brought into the region after the conflict between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In continuation of his regional tour, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Saturday. 

“In the last part of the trip to 5 regional countries, we came to Nakhchivan so as to review the transit facilities and cooperation in the region after the end of the Nagorno-Karabakh war”, Zarif said upon his arrival.

He also expressed hope that with the cooperation of regional countries and the Islamic Republic of Iran, ever-lasting peace will be brought to the region after the unfortunate war between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

