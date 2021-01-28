Zarif, Georgian counterpart hold phone talk

In this conversation, between Iran's Zarif and Georgia's David Zalkaliani, the latest state of bilateral and regional relations was discussed.

Zarif and his counterpart could not meet, for Zalkaliani has tested positive for Covid-also.

Zarif wished good health for him in the phone talk.

FM Zalkaliani wrote on Facebook that on January 23 he went into self-isolation after contact with an infected individual. He tested positive following a PCR test.

"I hope to return to the ordinary lifestyle soon… Let’s take care of each other and do our best to maintain the health ministry recommendations to avoid the risks,” he said.

Zarif arrived in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Thursday as part of a recent tour to the Caucasian countries.

The Iranian foreign minister has met with the President of Georgian Salome Zourabichvili.

He had previously traveled to the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, and Armenia to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region, especially the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

