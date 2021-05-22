Iran, Georgia mull over to settle problem ahead of investors

In a meeting held between Iranian Ambassador to Georgia Akbar Ghassemi and Georgian Minister of Finance Lasha Khutsishvili in Tbilisi on Sat., the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral customs cooperation, Persian Gulf corridor and the Black Sea as well as resolving problems facing Iranian investors in Georgia.

Iranian envoy to Georgia pointed to the strategic role of human factors in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries of Iran and Georgia in line with common interests and breakthrough of new horizons and stated that it will be difficult to pursue major interests of the two countries regardless of consolidating the stabilizing processes in solving problems of Iranian investors in Georgia and finding appropriate solutions to solve their travel and residence problems.

Georgian finance minister, for his part, pointed to the key role of the situation of Iran in the region and its important position and stressed the constructive and progressive relations between the two countries of Iran and Georgia.

He called for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of transportation, increasing economic, trade and customs cooperation.

The Georgian finance minister also promised readiness of his country to seek and find an efficient solution to the problems facing Iranian investors in Georgia, especially in connection with the residence of Iranians in this country.

For this reason, it was decided that a comprehensive package will be provided by the embassy to the Ministry of Finance of Georgia to take the necessary measures in line with settling the existing problems.

