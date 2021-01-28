Addressing Biden's Sec. of State Antony Blinken, Zarif wrote, "Reality check for @SecBlinken: The US violated JCPOA, blocked food/medicine to Iranians, punished adherence to UNSCR 2231. Throughout that sordid mess, Iran abided by JCPOA, only took foreseen remedial measures."

"Now, who should take 1st step?" he added.

"Never forget Trump's maximum failure," Zarif stressed.

His tweet came as Blinken in his recent remarks said, "With regard to Iran, President Biden has been very clear in saying that if Iran comes back to compliance with obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same thing."

"And then we would use that as a platform to build with our allies and partners what we call a longer and stronger agreement and to deal with others issues that are deeply problematic in the relationship with Iran," he added.

In stark violation of the nuclear deal, the Trump administration unilaterally and unlawfully pulled back from the international deal with Tehran and started the so-called Maximum Pressure Campaign in the form of imposing unprecedented economic sanctions on the Iranian nation on May 8, 2018.

In response, Iran took gradual steps away from the deal in accordance with the content of the deal while it has stated that it will reverse the steps as soon as Washington lifts the sanctions and returns to the path of law.

