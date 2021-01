Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Thursday as part of a recent tour to the Caucasian countries.

The Iranian foreign minister has met with the President of Georgian Salome Zourabichvili.

He had previously traveled to the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, and Armenia to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region, especially the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

