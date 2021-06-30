Iran, Georgia gateway to Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor

Speaking in a meeting with the Ambassador of Georgia to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ioseb Chakhvashvili, the Chairman of Iran-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group Adel Najafzadeh said that the two countries of Iran and Georgia must take maximum advantage of the opportunity created in this regard.

During the meeting, Najafzadeh pointed to the popular bonds and historical backgrounds as well as deep cultural commonalities between Iran and Georgia and emphasized the need for strengthening all-out cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Georgia.

Given the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran for strengthening relations with neighboring countries in the Caucasus region, Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance for its relations with the Republic of Georgia.

The two countries of Iran and Georgia do not have conflicts of interest in any area, so there are many actual and potential areas for the development of bilateral, regional and international relations between the two countries, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and said, “It is hoped that bilateral parliamentary friendship delegations will be promoted with the normalization of coronavirus, COVID-19, conditions.”

For his part, Georgian envoy to the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressed his satisfaction with the establishment of Iran-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Iranian Parliament and expressed hope that the bilateral talks will lead to evermore strengthening of parliamentary relations between Iran and Georgia.

MA/5247473