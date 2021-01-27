  1. Politics
Jan 27, 2021, 8:52 PM

Clash erupts between protesters, security forces in Lebanon

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – According to Lebanese media outlets, clashes have erupted between protesters and security forces in Tripoli, northern part of Lebanon.

According to Alnashrah, the clash took place when protesters used incendiary materials.

Security forces used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters, the report added.

This is while that a few hours ago, Lebanese army issued a statement, announcing that 31 military forces have been wounded during yesterday's protests. 31 military forces were injured when some protesters attacked and threw stones, incendiary bombs during a demonstration on Jan. 26, 2021 in the city of Tripoli.

The Lebanese army in its statement pointed out that damages have been inflicted to its military equipment during the protests.

The demonstrations were held in protest of the economic situation and in opposition to the extension of nationwide lockdown, which the Lebanese Supreme Defense Council recently extended until next February.

