Lebanon files urgent complaint against Israeli violations

According to Lebanon's presidential office, President Michel Aoun has called for a condemnation of the Israeli regime’s “aggression and violations of Lebanon's sovereignty” and the UN resolution that brought about the cessation of hostilities between Beirut and Tel Aviv following their last all-out conflict in 2006.

Lebanon and the occupying regime of Israeli remain technically at war and Lebanon has repeatedly complained of Zionists’ violations of its airspace and waters.

In recent weeks, the Israeli military jets have carried out several low-altitude flying flights over the capital and other major cities, causing jitters among civilians. Warplanes have appeared in Beirut skies, causing loud noise, including on Christmas Eve. The flights terrorized residents of the city who have recently survived a massive explosion in the port.

Reconnaissance drones sometimes remain in Lebanese airspace for 24 hours at a time, said a Lebanese military official who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

