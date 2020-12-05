Hezbollah files lawsuits against accusations on Beirut blast

The Arabic-language NNA network cited Lebanese lawmaker Ibrahim al-Mousawi as saying that Hezbollah has filed two lawsuits against a former member of the Lebanese parliament, Fares Saeed, and the Lebanese Forces political party for accusing the resistance group of being involved in the Beirut blast.

He said another lawsuit is being prepared against Bahaa Hariri – the brother of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Other cases will soon be filed against those who used the catastrophic explosion in line with their plans to undermine Hezbollah, he added.

Al-Mousawi paid tribute to the souls of the martyrs of the Beirut Port bombing and wished the wounded people a speedy recovery, saying that it is not fair to use such tragedy for making accusations and moving forward political goals.

Since the real factor remains unknown, such behaviors are a kind of collaboration with the perpetrators, he added.

Al-Mousawi said that while Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah dismissed in his speech any connection between the movement and the bombing of the port of Beirut, the allegations continued, so it is Hezbollah's right to prosecute.

"Hezbollah is a political and resistance party that has defended the country and its people and has succeeded in establishing a balance of deterrence against the Zionist enemy.”

In a tragic explosion in Beirut Port in August, 2,750 tons of Ammonium nitrate was exploded, destroying the port and killing at least 190 people.

