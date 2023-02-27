20 states demanding Iran medicine: official

Einollahi made the remarks in the opening ceremony of the first exhibition of knowledge-based food, medicine, and medical equipment in Tehran on Monday.

Apart from the 20 states demanding Iranian achievements, some countries such as Syria and Iraq accepted Iran’s pharmacopeia.

The minister also said that the Islamic Republic has gained significant achievements in the healthcare sector, while Iran was dependent on the West totally and the Iranian patients had to travel abroad to get good treatment.

The total number of Iranian medical students was 180 thousand, but Iran has turned into the hub of medical science nowadays, he added.

According to the minister, there are 67 medical sciences faculties, 850 research centers, and 25 pharmaceutical faculties in Iran.

The enemies have tried to harm the country by resorting to different tools such as war, unrest, and sanctions, but many friendly countries are keen on having amicable ties with the Islamic Republic, he argued.

Iran seeks to create a healthcare union, he said, adding that the country held a good consultation meeting with Zimbabwe and with 10 states in the form of bilateral negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Iranians are ready to hold scientific seminars at the regional level, he said, noting that the Islamic Republic plans to export medicines and medical equipment.

Iran is producing 99 percent of medicines and 40 percent of medical equipment domestically, he said.

TM/IRN85042140