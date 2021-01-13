IRCS to export medicine to Ivory Coast, W Africa

In addition to strengthening brotherhood and friendship, the message of friendship should be read between the two countries, said Karim Hemmati, The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society in a meeting with the Minister of Health and Public Hygiene in Ivory Coast Aouélé Eugène AKA.

"The medicine consignment of the Iranian Red Crescent Society will enter Abidjan and also, we need the support and cooperation of this ministry in terms of providing medical infrastructures", Hemmati said.

Stating that Iran is one of the friend countries of Ivory Coast and the Iranian Embassy in this country tries to stand by the Health Ministry of the country in all matters, Aouélé Eugène AKA also said, "I appreciate Iran for provision of essential services to the deprived and needy people in the suburbs of Abidjan."

Ivory Coast is interested in benefiting from all the services of Iran, therefore, with more cooperation, the Iranian Red Crescent can play an active role in Ivory Coast, especially in the field of medicine and medical equipment, he added.

Currently, IRCS medical centers in 13 countries, including Azerbaijan (Baku), Afghanistan (Zaranj and Kandahar), UAE (Dubai), Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, and Ecuador are providing non-profit and humanitarian health services to deprived and low-income people.

RHM/IRN84183959