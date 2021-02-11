Iran accounts for 6% nanotechnology production share in world

Speaking on the occasion of the 42nd victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Thu., Dr. Saeed Sarkar said that the result of trusting talented youth of the country in the field of nanotechnology caused the country to have a six percent share of nanotechnology production in the global area.

He then pointed to the order of Leader of the Islamic Revolution to finance the Nanotechnology Development Headquarters and stated, “Given the two percent target, Leader of the Islamic Revolution ordered that the budget of Nanotechnology Development Headquarters should be equal to two percent of investment made by all countries in the world in the field of nanotechnology.”

Referring to some nanotechnology products and the growing situation of this industry, Sarkar reiterated that the result of trust in talented youth and young people in the field of nanotechnology has caused the country to have a 6% of nanotechnology production share in the world today."

MA/5144019