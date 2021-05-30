Iran's membership in SCO among its main plans

Tajikistan's Ambassador to Iran Nizamuddin Zahedi said in a press conference about the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Sunday that, "The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is one of the most influential organizations in the world."

The ambassador continued to explain how and when the SCO started and said that his country has assumed the presidency over the organization.

Asked about Tajikistan's position on Iran's membership in the SCO, Zahedi said: "I was the first person to propose Iran's membership in the Shanghai Organization."

He, meanwhile said that all the decisions in the SCO must be made with the consent of all countries.

The Tajik diplomat added that "Iran's membership is one of the main programs of the Shanghai Organization, and if other countries are ready to accept Iran, Tajikistan will."

He also said about the upcoming Shanghai summit, "The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is held once a year and the decision over its presidency will be made in September, and it seems that the next presidency will go Uzbekistan after us."

